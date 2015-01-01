|
Abstract
|
This study assessed whether perceptual and researcher-rated measures of neighborhood-built environments (BEs) predict device-based multiple activity-related outcomes, specifically: moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA), light physical activity (LPA), and sedentary time (ST), in children. Eight hundred and sixteen children aged 9-14 years from Saskatoon, Canada, were surveyed on their perceptions of BE, and their PA outcomes were objectively monitored for one week at three different time frames over a one-year period, September 2014 to August 2015. The researcher-rated BE measures were collected by trained researchers using multiple BE audit tools: neighborhood active living potential (NALP) and Irvine Minnesota inventory (IMI), 2009-2010. A multilevel modeling approach was taken to understand BE influences of children's PA outcomes. Children's perceived availability of parks and sidewalks predicted a higher accumulation of MVPA and a lower accumulation of ST. Children's report of the absence of neighborhood social disorder (e.g., threats from scary dogs/people) predicted a higher LPA, while reported concern about crime predicted a lower MVPA. Researcher-rated neighborhood activity friendliness predicted a lower ST, however, researcher-rated safety from crime predicted a higher ST. Perceived BE characteristic were stronger predictors of children's PA outcomes compared to researcher-rated BE factors.
children; perception; built environment; physical activity; audit tools; IMI; NALP; neighborhood; researcher-rated; sedentary time