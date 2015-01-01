|
Bartolacci C, Scarpelli S, D'Atri A, Gorgoni M, Annarumma L, Cloos C, Giannini AM, De Gennaro L. Brain Sci. 2020; 10(6): e327.
BACKGROUND: Driving performance is strongly vulnerable to drowsiness and vigilance fluctuations. Excessive sleepiness may alter concentration, alertness, and reaction times. As people age, sleep undergoes some changes, becoming fragmented and less deep. However, the effects of these modifications on daily life have not been sufficiently investigated. Recently, the assessment of sleepiness became mandatory in Europe for people at risk who need the driving license release. Moreover, considering the expectation that people around the world are rapidly aging, it is necessary to investigate the relationships between senescence sleep changes, vigilance levels, and driving-related cognitive skills.
aging; vigilance; sleep; driving abilities; sleepiness; Vienna Test System