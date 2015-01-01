SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Rauch S, Schenk K, Strapazzon G, Dal Cappello T, Gatterer H, Palma M, Erckert M, Oberhuber L, Bliemsrieder B, Brugger H, Paal P. Eur. J. Appl. Physiol. 2019; 119(6): 1353-1365.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00421-019-04126-5

unavailable

Abstract

Suspension syndrome describes a potentially life-threatening event during passive suspension on a rope. The pathophysiological mechanism is not fully understood and optimal treatment unknown. We aimed to elucidate the pathophysiology and to give treatment recommendations.


Language: en
