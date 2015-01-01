CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Rauch S, Schenk K, Strapazzon G, Dal Cappello T, Gatterer H, Palma M, Erckert M, Oberhuber L, Bliemsrieder B, Brugger H, Paal P. Eur. J. Appl. Physiol. 2019; 119(6): 1353-1365.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suspension syndrome describes a potentially life-threatening event during passive suspension on a rope. The pathophysiological mechanism is not fully understood and optimal treatment unknown. We aimed to elucidate the pathophysiology and to give treatment recommendations.
Language: en