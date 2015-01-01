Abstract

Working with survivors of sexual victimization can be emotionally difficult for rape medical advocates. Although advocates are crucial in terms of providing care for sexual assault survivors and play an integral role in the emergency room, it is unclear as to the impact of experiencing emotional and psychological trauma that working with survivors can have on them and if they have effective self-care techniques. The purpose of this study was to explore rape medical advocates experiences with vicarious trauma and burnout, their self-care techniques to mitigate secondary trauma, and the overall positive and negative impact it has on their well-being.

