Abstract

Following exposure to workplace violence, coworkers can often be an important source of support for healthcare professionals. There is evidence to suggest that social support may not always be beneficial, even when it is provided by close others. The aim of this study was to investigate whether the moderating effect of coworker support on the relationship between mistreatment and burnout is contingent upon occupational coping self-efficacy beliefs. Sample included 105 nurses from various hospitals and healthcare centers; and a sample of 234 healthcare professionals employed at a mental health hospital. Self-reported, anonymous questionnaires were analyzed using hierarchical multiple regression. Tthe more frequently employees experience mistreatment from patients or their relatives, the more likely they are to experience emotional exhaustion and depersonalization.



RESULTS lend support to the existence of a three-way interaction between interpersonal mistreatment, coworker support and occupational coping self-efficacy in the prediction of emotional exhaustion. An increase in support received by coworkers strengthened the effect of mistreatment on emotional exhaustion among low self-efficacy individuals.



RESULTS also showed that the combination of high self-efficacy and low coworker support could be equally harmful in terms of energy-depleting consequences.

