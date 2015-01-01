Abstract

Background and Objectives: Military service is a stressful occupation, including increased risk for psychological distress. In order to provide the best care for service members and veterans (SMVs), it is important to understand personality and behavioral patterns associated with negative outcomes. This study examined links between attachment processes, coping styles, problematic alcohol use and psychological distress.



DESIGN: Using a cross-sectional, correlational design, a multi-instrument survey was administered to participants either online or in-person.



METHODS: Veterans and active duty service members (N = 268) completed measures of adult attachment, coping styles, alcohol use, and psychological symptoms.



RESULTS: Attachment avoidance was positively associated with avoidant coping, alcohol use, depression, and PTSD symptoms, but negatively related to problem-focused coping. Attachment anxiety was associated with avoidant coping, depression, GAD, and PTSD symptoms. Avoidant coping, but not problem-focused coping, was associated with psychological symptoms, and significant indirect relationships were noted between insecure attachment processes, avoidant coping, and psychological symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Findings highlight personality and behavioral factors that may be important treatment foci when working with SMVs. Future studies should evaluate this model using longitudinal designs.

Language: en