Citation
Romero DH, Riggs SA, Raiche E, McGuffin J, Captari LE. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(3): 326-341.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Background and Objectives: Military service is a stressful occupation, including increased risk for psychological distress. In order to provide the best care for service members and veterans (SMVs), it is important to understand personality and behavioral patterns associated with negative outcomes. This study examined links between attachment processes, coping styles, problematic alcohol use and psychological distress.
Language: en
Keywords
coping; Military; veterans; attachment; psychological health