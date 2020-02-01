SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Andersson A, Winslott Hiselius L, Adell E. Transp. Policy 2020; 90: 22-30.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tranpol.2020.02.006

unavailable

This study explores marketing messages promoting sustainable transport and reported motivation to reduce private car use within different segments. A stated preference survey targeting a sample of 1300 residents in Sweden was conducted, and exploratory factor analysis was used to identify underlying dimensions of a set of 19 marketing messages. Self-efficacy and collective efficacy were defined as latent factors, and the latter was found to be a better motivator for all segments. For the most car-advocating segment, however, the factors (both self- and collective efficacy) was unsuccessful in inducing any reported motivation to reduce private car use. Assimilation bias seems to influence the respondent's interpretation of marketing messages.


Motivation; Self-efficacy; Assimilation bias; Collective efficacy; Marketing messages; Private car use reduction; Segments

