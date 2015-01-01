Abstract

The extant literature suggests that a shared set of deficits (e.g., emotion dysregulation) underlies both internalizing and externalizing emotional and behavioral disorders (EBDs) among youth. As such, many Tier 2 interventions contain a similar set of core components, which in turn are associated with global symptom reductions. This conceptual and narrative review of the literature focuses on the potential to optimize transdiagnostic utility and expand the range of targeted domains within a Tier 2 intervention framework; such an approach may maximize the positive effects of interventions across EBD symptoms while simultaneously reducing the burden on schools to implement multiple programs with different targets. Drawing upon this evidence base, we conclude by making recommendations for adapting the content of Tier 2 interventions to achieve transdiagnostic utility in an efficient and sustainable manner.

