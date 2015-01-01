Abstract

This article draws on insights from disaster anthropology and medical anthropology, using examples from community-based research after Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy on Staten Island, and after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico, illustrating how lack of cultural knowledge and contextual "not seeing" hampers both emergency response and longer term recovery efforts. Using these two distinct examples, it reveals underlying biases within the culture of emergency management that hamper agency effectiveness. It then makes recommendations as to how emergency management personnel can work to overcome these biases, and quickly obtain and incorporate previously unfamiliar information about local context. Building equitable partnerships with local organizations and networks will better support disaster preparedness, emergency response, and recovery efforts.

