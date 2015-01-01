Abstract

As meteorological prediction and communication technologies have advanced, disaster outcomes following hurricanes have not shown matching progress. Through analysis of focus group conversations held with specific populations in New York City communities affected by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, we investigate how risk communication might help mediate societal vulnerability to hurricanes by influencing the information that people receive, their perceptions of approaching hurricane risks, and their behavioral responses. The focus group conversations illuminated both shared themes and important differences among the various populations who participated in the study. The findings illustrate the complexity behind the term vulnerability, particularly as it interacts with risk communication to influence outcomes. We propose that risk communication with diverse populations can be improved by incorporating understandings of unseen capacities as well as susceptibilities, therefore moving toward a more just and equitable hazard information system.

