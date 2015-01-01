Abstract

Recently, the federal government and colleges have sought new remedies to combat campus sexual assault (CSA). Additionally, there have been calls for shifts in college culture. For this reason, an understanding of attitudes about these policies and reforms is needed. To that end, the study examines three questions. First, to what extent does the public view diverse CSA policies at the institutional-level as effective? Second, does the public express confidence in proposed changes to sociocultural facets of the college lifestyle presumed to be related to sexual assault perpetration and/or victimization (e.g., alcohol avoidance, more modest clothing choices, greater respect for women, and fewer casual sexual relationship)? Finally, what factors predict beliefs about the efficacy of these responses and cultural reforms? Using national poll data (N = 1,124) collected at the height of this debate, 2015, we explore these public attitudes. Implications are discussed.

