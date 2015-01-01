Abstract

Women face heightened risk of sexual assault and a growing body of research has suggested that bystanders play a key role in preventing violence against women. To date, research has not fully explored bystander responses following a sexual assault event. Using self-categorization theory, this study employed an experimental design with 361 surveys using randomly-assigned vignettes to examine participant relationship with victim/perpetrator dyads and participant sex on intentions to intervene and help the victim in a post-sexual assault scenario. A bivariate correlation matrix and three-way factorial ANOVA were estimated to test hypotheses. Bystanders reported increased intentions to intervene when they were "friends" with the victim, but not the perpetrator. Women respondents were more likely to provide victim-centered interventions than men. Both two-way and three-way interactions were not significant; participant sex did not moderate the effect of relational distance to the victim or perpetrator on intervention.

Language: en