Abstract

Virginia law mandates the use of threat assessment in all public schools, yet there is little research on grade-level differences. This study investigated a statewide sample of 3,282 threats from 1,021 schools. Threats significantly differed across grade level in demographics, characteristics, and outcome. As grade increased, students were more likely to threaten physical assaults (OR = 1.11, p <.001), but less likely to threaten with weapons (OR = 0.95, p <.01). Notably, 1st graders (OR = 2.01, p <.05) were two times more likely to threaten to kill, but 9th graders were more likely to attempt their threats (OR = 1.02, p <.05). These findings highlight the need to consider grade level in evaluating and responding to student threats of violence.

