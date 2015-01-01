Abstract

Sexual abuse and peer victimization often co-occur and generate similar repercussions. The current study aimed to determine the extent to which child sexual abuse is associated to peer victimization. The unique contribution of these two distinct forms of victimization to the prediction of behavior problems was also investigated in a sample of 532 school-aged victims of sexual abuse and non-victims. Child sexual abuse was associated with a two-fold increased risk of peer victimization, as evaluated by the parent and the teacher.



RESULTS revealed that parent and teacher reports of peer victimization, but not the child's, were associated with higher levels of internalized and externalized behavior problems, beyond the effect of child sexual abuse. The results suggest that child sexual abuse and peer victimization have unique and cumulative effects on behavior problems in children.

Language: en