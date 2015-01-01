|
Hamlin D, Li A. J. School Violence 2020; 19(3): 362-376.
Abstract
Schools located in disadvantaged urban neighborhoods report disproportionately high rates of crime and violence. Theoretical reasoning suggests that school-based parent participation may lead to improved school safety in these settings, but little empirical work has tested this relationship. This study examines the relationship between school-based parent volunteering and two measures of school safety by using data from five waves of the School Survey on Crime and Safety, Common Core Data, and the American Community Survey.
school safety; Parent volunteering; school survey on crime and safety