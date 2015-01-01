SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lehti M, Sirén R. Eur. J. Criminol. 2020; 17(3): 352-369.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1477370818802524

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article explores the statistical association between annual alcohol consumption and homicide mortality in Finland, Sweden and Norway from the early 19th century to 2013. The results show statistically significant impacts on overall and male homicide mortality in Finland and on male homicide mortality in Sweden. In Norway, we found no significant impacts. The results suggest that changes in the level of alcohol consumption have had a stronger impact on homicide rates in Finland, characterized by a heavier drinking culture, than in Norway or Sweden. The strength of the association between alcohol consumption and homicide levels seems also to vary over time and to be conditioned by economic and socio-political factors.


Language: en
