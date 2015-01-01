Abstract

This commentary argues for strategies to rapidly increase access by small, human-scaled modes in cities through changes to street designs. Such rapid transformations are necessary as part of responses to critical environmental, economic and public health challenges cities face. We explain that even though coordinated transport and land use planning is desirable, the built environment is mature and slow to change, while streets can and have changed in character and use frequently. This suggests that access to employment, amenities and services should be dramatically increased through reoriented street space toward human-scaled transport modes which will improve safety, reduce pollution, and save households and governments money. We then articulate the prospects of a new generation of accessibility research based on network evolution.

Language: en