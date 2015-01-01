Abstract

Introduction

A key determinant of healthy aging is active participation in daily activities. This study proposes a model that explains participation of community-dwelling older adults. The model examines travel attitudes and mobility behaviors as mediating factors between personal characteristics and participation in out-of-home daily activities.



Methods

A cross-sectional study was conducted among older adults (N = 277; M = 75.17 years, SD = 6.90; 68.3% women). Participation was measured by the Activity Card Sort, and travel attitudes and mobility behaviors by a questionnaire. The proposed model was analyzed by the Structural Equation Model (SEM) using AMOS software and PROCESS analysis.



Results

The SEM yielded a goodness-of-fit between the observed model and the structural proposed model [χ2(51) = 76.52; p = .012; N = 277; χ2/df = 1.50]. This model explained 41% of the variance in the older adults' participation, with good indicators (normed fit index = 0.907, comparative fit index = 0.965, and root mean square error of approximation = .043). PROCESS analysis confirmed the central significant role that driving and attitudes towards using public transportation and walking plays in mediating between older adults' personal characteristics (e.g., age and gender) and their participation.



Conclusions

Our findings further underpin the importance of enabling older adults to use any available transportation modes to maintain their participation levels in out-of-home activities. Attitudes toward walking or using public transportation significantly affect their use of transportation modes to maintain their participation. Therefore, interventions should include improving public transportation accessibility, together with enhancing older adults' attitudes towards using it.

Language: en