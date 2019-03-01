SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Toole SE, Christie N. J. Transp. Health 2020; 17: e100543.

Abstract

The authors would like to note that the sentence in the second paragraph on p. 227 should read 'This social inequality was magnified when exposure was taken into account, with older children in the most deprived areas being 13.33 times more likely to be injured as a car occupant compared to those residing in the least deprived neighbourhoods.'


