Duran-Badillo T, Salazar-González BC, Cruz-Quevedo JE, Sánchez-Alejo EJ, Gutierrez-Sanchez G, Hernández-Cortés PL. Rev. Lat. Am. Enfermagem 2020; 28: e3282.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirao Preto, Universidade de Sao Paulo)

DOI

10.1590/1518-8345.3499.3282

PMID

32491121

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to know the relationship between the sensory function, gait ability, and cognitive function with dependency in older adults.

METHOD: a descriptive cross-sectional design, 146 older adults took part.

MEASUREMENTS: Snellen chart, Audiometer, Stereognosia tests, Semmes-Weinstein monofilament, basic aromas and flavors, GAITRite system, Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test, the Barthel Index, and the Lawton and Brody Index.

RESULTS: sensory function, cognitive function and gait explain 25% dependence on basic activities of daily life and 21% dependence on instrumental activities of daily life. The variables that influence dependence on basic activities were taste (p=.029), gait speed (p=.009), cadence (p=.002) and step length (p=.001) and, in instrumental activities, gait speed (p=.049), cadence (p=.028) and step length (p=.010).

CONCLUSION: gait speed, cadence and stride length are variables that influence both dependence on basic and instrumental activities of daily life.


Language: pt
