Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to know the relationship between the sensory function, gait ability, and cognitive function with dependency in older adults.



METHOD: a descriptive cross-sectional design, 146 older adults took part.



MEASUREMENTS: Snellen chart, Audiometer, Stereognosia tests, Semmes-Weinstein monofilament, basic aromas and flavors, GAITRite system, Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test, the Barthel Index, and the Lawton and Brody Index.



RESULTS: sensory function, cognitive function and gait explain 25% dependence on basic activities of daily life and 21% dependence on instrumental activities of daily life. The variables that influence dependence on basic activities were taste (p=.029), gait speed (p=.009), cadence (p=.002) and step length (p=.001) and, in instrumental activities, gait speed (p=.049), cadence (p=.028) and step length (p=.010).



CONCLUSION: gait speed, cadence and stride length are variables that influence both dependence on basic and instrumental activities of daily life.

Language: pt