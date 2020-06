Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To verify the association between heavy episodic alcohol consumption [binge drinking (BD)] and overweight in 2,909 adults from the Cohort of Universities of Minas Gerais (CUME Project) baseline, Brazil.



METHOD: Cross-sectional study in which sociodemographic, anthropometric (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2 = overweight) and dietary intake data were collected. This study evaluated the occurrence and monthly frequency of BD (≥ 4 drinks at one time for women; ≥ 5 drinks at one time for men, in the last 30 days).



RESULTS: The prevalence of BD and overweight were 41.3% and 40.8%, respectively. BD increased the prevalence of overweight by 19%, and, BD exposure by ≥ 5 days / month increased it by 31%.



CONCLUSION: BD on a single or multiple occasion during the month was associated with a higher prevalence of overweight. Therefore, such a lifestyle should be considered in weight gain prevention strategies.

