|
Citation
|
Heffernan E, Oving I, Barry T, Phung VH, Siriwardena AN, Masterson S. HRB Open Res 2019; 2: e34.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Health Research Board ; F1000 Research Limited)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32490350 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Voluntary First Response is an important component of prehospital care for medical emergencies, particularly cardiac arrest, in many countries. This intervention entails the mobilisation of volunteers, known as Community First Responders (CFRs), by the Emergency Medical Services to respond to medical emergencies in their locality. They include lay responders and/or professional responders (e.g. police officers, fire fighters, and general practitioners). A wide variety of factors are thought to motivate CFRs to join and remain engaged in Voluntary First Response schemes, such as the availability of learning opportunities, recognition, counselling, and leadership. The aim of this review is to develop an in-depth understanding of CFR motivation, including the factors that influence the initial decision to volunteer as a CFR and the factors that sustain involvement in Voluntary First Response over time. Any factors relevant to CFR de-motivation and turnover will also be examined.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
systematic review; motivation; community first responders; First response; out-of-hospital cardiac arrest; prehospital emergency care; qualitative synthesis; volunteerism