Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Childhood injuries are among the most significant causes of mortality and morbidity as estimated by the World Health Organization. We sought to assess the incidence of school-related injuries in A'Dakhiliyah governorate schools, with the secondary aim of addressing common causes, risk factors, and how the school environment contributes to injuries.



Methods: We conducted a prospective cohort study involving all students in A'Dakhiliyah governorate schools during the 2015-2016 academic year. Data were collected using a questionnaire that was filled out by the school nurses or social workers at school health units.



Results: The incidence of school-related injuries was 2.3% per year. The majority of injured students were in grades 1-4 (63.7%) and 72.6% were boys. Improper school equipment and furniture accounted as a risk factor for 25.3% of injuries. The three most common mechanisms causing injury were falling (50.4%, n = 584), collision with an object (30.7%, n = 356), and collision with a person (18.8%, n = 218). Asphalt (59.5%, n = 295) and concrete (40.5%, n = 201) were the most common surfaces in the school environment to contribute to injuries.



Conclusions: School-related injuries are not uncommon and can be prevented by improving the infrastructure of school buildings and supplying appropriate school stationary equipment for age. Our results are useful in developing a national injury prevention program aimed at enhancing safety in school environments.

