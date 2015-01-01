|
Citation
|
Al Zeedi MAS, Al Waaili LH, Al Hakmani FM, Al Busaidi AM. Oman Med. J. 2020; 35(3): e127.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Oman Medical Specialty Board)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32489676 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Childhood injuries are among the most significant causes of mortality and morbidity as estimated by the World Health Organization. We sought to assess the incidence of school-related injuries in A'Dakhiliyah governorate schools, with the secondary aim of addressing common causes, risk factors, and how the school environment contributes to injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Risk Factors; Schools; Students; Incidence; Accidental Falls; Oman