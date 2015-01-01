SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kaewjoho C, Mato L, Thaweewannakij T, Nakmareong S, Phadungkit S, Gaogasigam C, Amatachaya S. Hong Kong Physiother. J. 2020; 40(1): 19-27.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1142/S1013702520500031

32489237 PMCID

BACKGROUND: With dramatic increase in the number of older individuals, special efforts have been made to promote the levels of independence and reduce fall rates among these individuals.

Objective: To investigate the effects of Thai dance exercises over 6 weeks on functional mobility and fall rates in community-dwelling older individuals.

Methods: Sixty-one community-dwelling older adults were interviewed and assessed for their demographics and fall data during 6 months prior to participation in the study. Then they completed the quasi-experimental Thai dance exercise program for 50 minutes/day, 3 days/week over 6 weeks. Their functional mobility relating to levels of independence and safety were assessed prior to training, at 3-week and 6-week training. After completing the program at 6 weeks, participants were prospectively monitored for fall data over 6 months.

Results: Participants improved their functional mobility significantly after 3- and 6-week training

Conclusion: The current findings further extend benefits of Thai dance as an alternative musical exercise program to promote levels of independence and safety among community-dwelling older adults.


Older adult; fall; walking; balance; cultural dance

