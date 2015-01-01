Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is widespread in Germany. So far little is known about which factors are predictive for the development of risky cannabis use.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted. Via social networks 7671 cannabis users (mean age = 21.8 years, standard deviation (SD) = 4.5 years) were recruited (59.3% male). The end point of the online study was risky cannabis use, which was assumed with a cut-off >3 of the Severity of Dependence Scale (SDS). Predictors were gender, age, migration status, sensation seeking, a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the age of first use and the prevalence of cannabis use in school time. In addition, characteristics of the parental home were surveyed, such as socioeconomic status, parenting style, the relationship with the parents, and mental health of the parents.



RESULTS: Risky cannabis use was reported by 29.7% of the sample. The following risk factors predicted risky cannabis use: male gender (adjusted risk ratio, ARR: 1.25), higher age (ARR: 1.01), migration status (ARR: 1.13), higher sensation seeking (ARR: 1.08), earlier onset of cannabis use (ARR: 0.94), more frequent cannabis use among peers during school time (ARR: 1.21), unstable relationship with parents (ARR: 0.97), and lower parental mental health (father: ARR: 0.98; mother: ARR: 0.96). No associations could be found for a diagnosis of ADHD, parental socioeconomic status and parenting style.



CONCLUSION: Potentially influenceable risk factors for risky cannabis use are relationship quality in the parental home and early onset of cannabis use.

