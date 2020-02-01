Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to identify risk factors associated with facial dog bites and discuss prevention strategies.



STUDY DESIGN: This is a retrospective analysis of facial dog bites treated at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) from 1997to 2018. Patients were identified through the Research Patient Data Registry. The predictor variables included demographic characteristics, circumstantial information regarding the injury, and dog characteristics. Other study variables were wound and treatment specifics and follow-up. Descriptive and bivariate statistics were computed.



RESULTS: In total, 321 patients were identified (mean age 29.5 years; range 0.7-81 years). There were 141 males and 180 females. The majority of patients were adults (age > 18 years; n = 223 [69.5%]). Most dogs (n = 281 [87.5%]) were known (P <.00001), and provocation was recorded in 207 cases (64.5%; P <.00001). Bites were preceded by the following behaviors: playing with the dog, feeding the dog, and placing the face close to the dog. Pitbulls led in the number of bites (n = 26 [8.5%]). Location on the face was predominantly the middle or lower third (n = 299 [93.1%]).



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study suggest that education of dog owners, parents, and children should focus on avoidance of known provoking behaviors. This may help decrease the incidence of these devastating injuries.

