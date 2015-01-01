SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ozaki A, Kanemoto Y, Morita T, Nishikawa Y, Sawano T, Fujioka S, Shimada Y, Higuchi A, Tsubokura M, Kanzaki N. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2020.78

PMID

32487277

Abstract

Case report of a patient injured post-storm after he stepped on a nail that punctured his shoe and entred his foot.


Language: en

Keywords

floods; natural disasters; foot injuries; tetanus

