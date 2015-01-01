CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Ozaki A, Kanemoto Y, Morita T, Nishikawa Y, Sawano T, Fujioka S, Shimada Y, Higuchi A, Tsubokura M, Kanzaki N. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32487277
Abstract
Case report of a patient injured post-storm after he stepped on a nail that punctured his shoe and entred his foot.
Language: en
Keywords
floods; natural disasters; foot injuries; tetanus