Abstract

BACKGROUND: Teacher violence toward students is a common public health risk associated with various negative outcomes. Though previous studies examined the prevalence of teacher violence toward students and its association with negative outcomes, little is known about the association between teacher violence and school performance, and the mediating role of students' emotional and behavioral problems, particularly in developing countries.



OBJECTIVE: This study sought to investigate the prevalence of teacher violence toward students, its association with school performance, and the mediating role of emotional and behavioral problems.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were collected from 293 students (M = 12.59, SD = 1.07) and 205 teachers (M = 37.20, SD = 8.41) using a structured sampling approach.



METHODS: Our cross-sectional study used a multi-informant approach: both teachers and students reported on violence by teachers. Students reported also on other types of violence, emotional and behavioral problems, and school performance.



RESULTS: Of all students, 55 % reported that they were exposed to teacher violence at least once in the past month, while 83 % of teachers reported having used any type of violence against students. Path analysis indicated direct associations between teacher violence toward students and students' behavioral and emotional problems (β = 0.21) and school performance (β = -0.15), and an indirect association between teacher violence and school performance (β = -0.05) via emotional and behavioral problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Teacher violence toward students was highly prevalent and associated with emotional and behavioral problems and lower school performance. Prevention programs and social policies aiming to reduce violence by teachers are urgently needed.

Language: en