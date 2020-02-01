Abstract

Intraocular injury by epinephrine auto-injector has been rarely reported. Toxic risk to the intraocular structures is suspected, but the evidence is inconclusive. We present the case of a 2-year-old girl who sustained an injury to her right eye by inadvertent epinephrine injection. Cataract surgery was performed to treat an increasingly opaque lens, and an intraocular lens was implanted. The visual outcome was good, with no retinal damage.

