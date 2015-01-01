SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lucas C, Lind M, Olympia RP. NASN Sch. Nurse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1942602X20932589

32502361

Through a presented case scenario, this article describes the assessment and management of the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), which includes sex trafficking, as relevant for the school nurse. CSEC is a major public health problem globally, nationally, and locally, even infiltrating school hallways. School nurses may be the last point of possible intervention for potential or actual victims of CSEC, therefore, it is vital for a school nurse to be able to recognize, report, and assist with advocacy and prevention efforts in the school community to put the brakes on the exploitation of children.


Language: en

human trafficking; commercial sexual exploitation

