Egan BM. J. Hypertens. 2020; 38(7): 1255-1256.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/HJH.0000000000002414

32502093

The original article, 'Hypertension in Military Veterans is Associated with Combat Exposure and Combat Injury,' represents an insightful analysis of existing data to generate novel insights on the relationship of combat exposure and injury to incident hypertension and its pathogenesis [1]. The analysis was undertaken to assess the intensity of combat exposure and incident hypertension as well as the potential role of biobehavioral and mental health factors in mediating the association. The authors collectively provide rich and complementary expertise across the military services, applied information technology, health services research, and multiple factors impacting health and disease. With deployed military personnel as the reference group (N = 19 708), their analysis indicates that combat exposure (N = 18 813) raises the risk of hypertension and that combat-related injury (N = 213, 0.6%) appears to augment that risk...


Language: en
