Abstract

US state-level policy often divides legal cannabis use into medical and recreational categories. However, research suggests medical and non-medical cannabis consumption often overlaps and consumers' relationship with cannabis may change. This study aimed to understand cannabis consumption from the perspective of consumers. Focus group participants shared their perspectives on motivations, settings, and contexts for consumption. A three-category taxonomy of cannabis consumption emerged from the data - Casual, intentional, and therapeutic. Within each category, there is potential for high- and low-risk behaviors. In the casual group, participants rarely purchased cannabis and only partook if it was freely available. Participants in the intentional group were knowledgeable about the effects produced by different strains, THC levels, and product types, and were frequently self-aware. In the therapeutic group, participants consumed cannabis for physical or mental health conditions. Our findings suggest the medical/non-medical dichotomy used in policy development, clinical care, and research may not reflect how regular consumers perceive the function of cannabis in their lives. Our findings suggest more research is needed to identify cannabis' role in improving quality of life, when it increases behavioral risk, and the intersection of cannabis and disability.

Language: en