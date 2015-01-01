Abstract

During emergencies, people are more or less capable of performing adequately. Knowledge about human behavior while facing emergencies has become more significant nowadays. This knowledge can help improving our already present defensive responses and natural coping mechanisms when facing imminent dangers, natural disasters, and catastrophes. A new method is here offered to explore the core points of this topic. The Emergency Reaction Questionnaire (ERQ), is proposed for predicting one's reaction and behaviour in an emergency. First, a large item pool was created based on interviews with people facing emergencies on a weekly basis and related literature. The factor structure, reliability and validity were assessed on a large sample of lay people (N = 1115, 440 males) and specific groups of firefighters and people doing extreme sports (N = 85, all males). Participants were Caucasian with an age range of 18-70. We also used measures of anxiety, depression, and sensation seeking, behavioral inhibition and activation and coping in stressful situations. The ERQ was proved to be reliable and consistent in time and having sound psychometric properties both on the community and special samples.



RESULTS show that psychometric properties are satisfying; the test has excellent validity ratings. Consequently, the ERQ can be used in future research effectively and facilitate a better understanding of how people react in a highly dangerous situation. Future directions in the utilization of the new method are discussed.

Language: en