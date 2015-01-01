Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To identify the current state of knowledge about the use of the sit-to-stand intervention with older people and to identify implications for further research.



BACKGROUND: Many older people experience mobility challenges which can negatively affect their well-being. Physical activities are vital to improving or maintaining mobility. Although there is evidence that mobility challenged older people benefit from the sit-to-stand intervention, there is a need to systematically examine the state of knowledge about this intervention.



DESIGN: Scoping review using Arksey and O'Malley's methodological framework.



METHODS: A systematic search of three databases was completed. Abstracts were evaluated for relevance using predetermined inclusion criteria. Studies that met the inclusion criteria had data extracted and were appraised for internal and external validity. Narrative synthesis was based on methods described by Popay and colleagues.



RESULTS: Of 3,041 papers, six studies met the inclusion criteria. Publications provided a range of sit-to-stand interventions with durations varying from four weeks to six months. The frequency of each intervention fluctuated from three to seven times/week with a duration of 15-45 min. Different professionals prompted the activity. Three themes were identified the following: (a) sit-to-stand activity as an intervention; (b) generalisability of findings; and (c) sustainability.



CONCLUSIONS: Most of the studies reviewed indicated improvements in performance of the sit-to-stand activity and in motor function. However, issues with studies rigour do not allow us to make generalisations. Further research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of the intervention.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Healthcare providers are expected to offer evidence-based patient care. This review details current knowledge about the sit-to-stand intervention with older people.

