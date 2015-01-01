Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is worldwide interest in the mental health of firefighters, since they are more prone to exposure to traumatic stress and psychiatric disorders.

AIMS: This study aimed to assess their mental health and provide individualized support to local firefighters through a mental health promotion program.



METHOD: Eighteen hundred and fifty-nine active Korean firefighters in 2015 and 2017 (502 and 1,357, respectively) participated in the 'Visiting Counselling Centre for Firefighters' program commissioned by the National Fire Agency. The program consisted of self-administered questionnaires, a group education session, an individual counseling session for every participant, four counseling sessions for certain participants and additional brief intensive counseling (BIC). We administered the Post-traumatic stress disorder Checklist (PCL), Beck's Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck's Anxiety Inventory (BAI), Beck Scale for Suicidal ideation (BSS), Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), Korean version of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT-K) and the abbreviated World Health Organization Quality of Life (WHOQOL-BREF) before and after the program. Additional analysis was performed to determine whether BIC participation further improved the psychopathological outcome.



RESULTS: The participants showed meaningful improvement in all psychopathological scales; the PCL, BDI, BAI, BSS, ISI, AUDIT-K and WHOQOL-BREF scores all significantly improved. Meanwhile, BIC participation improved certain psychopathological symptoms at a higher degree; the BDI, BAI, BSS and AUDIT-K scores significantly improved.



CONCLUSION: The mental health promotion program improved the mental health of the participating active firefighters in Korea. Meanwhile, BIC participation improved certain psychopathological symptoms at a higher degree. A comprehensive approach for supporting the mental health of firefighters should be considered.

