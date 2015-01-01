Abstract

Although 25% of patients with end-stage knee osteoarthritis (OA) have reported a fall, there is limited information about risk factors for falling in patients awaiting total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The purpose of this study was to identify clinical and functional measures related to fall risk. A total of 259 participants awaiting TKA for OA participated in this secondary cross-sectional study. Participants were divided into fallers and non-fallers based on falling history in the prior 6 months. Clinical measures (hip and knee pain, neck and low back pain (LBP), knee range of motion, and quadriceps strength) and functional measures (six-minute walk test (6MWT), timed up and go test, and Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS)) were assessed in patients 2-4 weeks prior to TKA. Independent t tests were used to examine differences between groups. Odds ratio was calculated to identify clinical risk factors for falling. Of all participants, 47 (18%) reported a fall in the previous 6 months. Fallers had 30% greater LBP (3.0 ± 2.5 vs. 2.1 ± 2.6; p = 0.025). Fallers walked 12% shorter distance in the 6MWT than non-fallers (378 ± 100 vs. 422 ± 105 m; p = 0.010). For every 1-point increase in LBP on a 0-10 scale, there was a 14% greater risk of falling (p = 0.028). For every 10-m increase in 6MWT, there was a 3.8% reduction in fall risk (p = 0.011). Greater LBP and worse walking endurance are associated with falls in individuals with end-stage OA. Future studies should determine if interventions that reduce LBP and improve walking performance also reduce the chance of falling.

Language: en