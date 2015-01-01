Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Socioeconomic inequalities have a strong impact on population health all over the world. Occupational status is a powerful determinant of health in rich societies. We aimed at investigating the association between occupation and mortality in a large metropolitan study.



DESIGN: Cohort study.



SETTING: Rome, capital of Italy.



PARTICIPANTS: We used the Rome Longitudinal Study, the administrative cohort of residents in Rome at the 2001 general census, followed until 2015. We selected residents aged 15-65 years at baseline. For each subject, we had information on sex, age and occupation (occupational status and type of job) according to the Italian General Census recognition.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: We investigated all-cause, cancer, cardiovascular and accidental mortality, major causes of death in the working-age population. We used Cox proportional hazards models to investigate the association between occupation and all-cause and cause-specific mortality in men and women.



RESULTS: We selected 1 466 726 subjects (52.1% women). 42 715 men and 29 915 women died during the follow-up. In men, 47.8% of deaths were due to cancer, 26.7% to cardiovascular causes and 6.4% to accidents, whereas in women 57.8% of deaths were due to cancer, 19.3% to cardiovascular causes and 3.5% to accidents. We found an association between occupational variables and mortality, more evident in men than in women. Compared with employed, unemployed had a higher risk of mortality for all causes with an HR=1.99 (95% CI 1.92 to 2.06) in men and an HR=1.49 (95% CI 1.39 to 1.60) in women. Compared with high-qualified non-manual workers, non-specialised manual workers had a higher mortality risk (HR=1.68, 95% CI 1.59 to 1.77 and HR=1.30, 95% CI 1.20 to 1.40, for men and women, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows the importance of occupational variables as social health determinants and provides evidence for policy-makers on the necessity of integrated and preventive policies aimed at improving the safety of the living and the working environment.

Language: en