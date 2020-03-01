Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to highlight the current underestimation of the role of alcohol in facial fracture etiology and patients' daily life.



STUDY DESIGN: A prospective cross-sectional study was conducted. Alcohol consumption habits were evaluated, and data were collected through a constructed questionnaire and interview. Case-related data collection was performed, with the primary predictor variables being mechanism of injury; fracture type; and associated injury (any). Outcome variables were alcohol involved in injury (yes/no) and heavy alcohol use (yes/no). The explanatory variables were gender and age. Descriptive and bivariate statistics were computed, and the P value was set at.05.



RESULTS: In total, 166 patients were included in the study. Of these, 55% of patients reported being under the influence of alcohol when they sustained the injury. Alcohol was involved most often among male patients (P =.0006) and in the younger age groups (P <.0001). Of the study patients, 17% reported heavy alcohol use. The majority of the interpersonal violence events had taken place under the influence of alcohol (84%; P <.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: The role of alcohol in facial fracture etiology is significant. A brief intervention for alcohol abuse should be included routinely in patient care to identify and, if necessary, address this problem.

Language: en