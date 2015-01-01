|
Zahid M, Chen Y, Khan S, Jamal A, Ijaz M, Ahmed T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(11): e3937.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32498347
Risky and aggressive driving maneuvers are considered a significant indicator for traffic accident occurrence as well as they aggravate their severity. Traffic violations caused by such uncivilized driving behavior is a global issue. Studies in existing literature have used statistical analysis methods to explore key contributing factors toward aggressive driving and traffic violations. However, such methods are unable to capture latent correlations among predictor variables, and they also suffer from low prediction accuracies. This study aimed to comprehensively investigate different traffic violations using spatial analysis and machine learning methods in the city of Luzhou, China. Violations committed by taxi drivers are the focus of the current study since they constitute a significant proportion of total violations reported in the city. Georeferenced violation data for the year 2016 was obtained from the traffic police department. Detailed descriptive analysis is presented to summarize key statistics about various violation types.
Aggressive driving; traffic violations; machine learning; Geographic Information System (GIS); hotspot analysis; taxi drivers