Pedersen M, Makdissi M, Parker DM, Barbour T, Abbott DF, McCrory P, Jackson GD. Eur. J. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, European Federation of Neurological Societies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ene.14377

32498118

We present a 23-year-old male professional Australian Football player who experienced a total of seven sports-related concussions between May-2015-March-2019, not associated with loss of consciousness (see supplementary materials for clinical details). Advanced brain imaging was performed after the latter four of these, revealing that his brain underwent a pattern of focal, but transient, increases in T2 relaxometry following concussive events.


Concussion; MRI; Football; T2-relaxometry

