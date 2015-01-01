|
Citation
Pedersen M, Makdissi M, Parker DM, Barbour T, Abbott DF, McCrory P, Jackson GD. Eur. J. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, European Federation of Neurological Societies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32498118
Abstract
We present a 23-year-old male professional Australian Football player who experienced a total of seven sports-related concussions between May-2015-March-2019, not associated with loss of consciousness (see supplementary materials for clinical details). Advanced brain imaging was performed after the latter four of these, revealing that his brain underwent a pattern of focal, but transient, increases in T2 relaxometry following concussive events.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; MRI; Football; T2-relaxometry