Speiser JL, Callahan KE, Houston DK, Fanning J, Gill TM, Guralnik JM, Newman AB, Pahor M, Rejeski WJ, Miller ME. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Gerontological Society of America)
32498077
BACKGROUND: Advances in computational algorithms and the availability of large datasets with clinically relevant characteristics provide an opportunity to develop machine learning prediction models to aid in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of older adults. Some studies have employed machine learning methods for prediction modeling, but skepticism of these methods remains due to lack of reproducibility and difficulty understanding the complex algorithms that underlie models. We aim to provide an overview of two common machine learning methods: decision tree and random forest. We focus on these methods because they provide a high degree of interpretability.
random forest; decision support tool; decision tree; prediction modeling