Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ageing commonly disrupts the balance control and compensatory postural responses that contribute to maintaining balance and preventing falls during perturbation of posture. Improvement of compensatory postural responses during walking is one of the main goals in fall prevention programs which often include treadmill walking training. However, during treadmill walking, there is a sensory (visualsomatosensory and vestibular-somatosensory) conflict that can evoke aftereffects of self-motion sensation and could alter postural stability after training.



RESEARCH QUESTION: The aim of this study was to compare the effect of overground and treadmill walking on postural stability in healthy young and elderly subjects.



METHODS: Postural responses of 31 Young and 19 healthy Elderly before and after overground and treadmill walking were assessed by a force platform in four stance conditions: firm and foam surface with eyes open and eyes closed.



RESULTS: In Elderly group, velocity parameters significantly increased after treadmill walking but not after overground walking. This increase was found particularly in the conditions with eyes open in both types of surfaces (firm, foam). The velocity parameters values (expect Vx) were significantly increased in Elderly compared to Young almost in all four conditions after treadmill and overground walking.



SIGNIFICANCE: Our study suggests that Elderly become more unstable after treadmill walking and have greater difficulties to adapt to new balance circumstances caused by sensory conflict associated with treadmill walking. It seems that during treadmill walking and subsequent stance, vision is the major factor contributing to posture stabilization. Thus, the suitability of treadmill walking as a part of training programs for elderly adults with higher fall risk should be seriously considered.

Language: en