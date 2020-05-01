|
Hirjaková Z, Bizovska L, Bzdúšková D, Hlavačka F, Janura M. Gait Posture 2020; 80: 84-89.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32497980
BACKGROUND: Ageing commonly disrupts the balance control and compensatory postural responses that contribute to maintaining balance and preventing falls during perturbation of posture. Improvement of compensatory postural responses during walking is one of the main goals in fall prevention programs which often include treadmill walking training. However, during treadmill walking, there is a sensory (visualsomatosensory and vestibular-somatosensory) conflict that can evoke aftereffects of self-motion sensation and could alter postural stability after training.
Language: en
Age; Gait; Posture; Centre of pressure; Visual-somatosensory conflict