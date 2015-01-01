Abstract

Substance use is a social harm. Promoting substance users readiness for treatment of substance use with a non-medical approach is important besides the medical approach. The current study aimed to determine the relationship between readiness for treatment of substance use and self-efficacy based on life skills. In this descriptive-analytical study, a number of 118 substance users in Hamadan city (Iran) were participated. The data collection tools were Stages of Change Readiness and Treatment Eagerness Scale (SOCRATES) and Drug Avoidance Self-Efficacy Scale (DASES). Analytical and descriptive tests were used for data analysis, at 95% significant level, using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences 16. The results of this study showed that the readiness for treatment of substance use had a significant relationship with the self-efficacy includes assertiveness and communication (Df:1; Pvalue<0.05). Self-efficacy based on life skills can be used to promote substance users readiness for treatment of substance use in educational interventions.

