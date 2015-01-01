|
Bravo G, Viviani CA, Lavallière M, Arezes PM, Martínez M, Dianat I, Bragança S, Castellucci HI. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32496932
Abstract
Aging populations are a dramatically-increased worldwide trend, both in developed and developing countries. This study examines the prevalence of fatal and non-fatal work-related injuries between young (under 45) and older workers (45 and above). A systematic literature review was used aimed at examining studies comparing safety outcomes, namely fatal and non-fatal injuries, between older and younger workers.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; elderly; safety; aging; work