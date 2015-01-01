SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bravo G, Viviani CA, Lavallière M, Arezes PM, Martínez M, Dianat I, Bragança S, Castellucci HI. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2020.1763609

PMID

32496932

Abstract

Aging populations are a dramatically-increased worldwide trend, both in developed and developing countries. This study examines the prevalence of fatal and non-fatal work-related injuries between young (under 45) and older workers (45 and above). A systematic literature review was used aimed at examining studies comparing safety outcomes, namely fatal and non-fatal injuries, between older and younger workers.

RESULTS show that 50% of the reviewed papers suggest that fatal injuries are suffered mainly by older workers, while the remaining 50% show no differences between older and younger workers. Regarding non-fatal injuries, 49% of the reviewed papers found no relationship between workers' age; 31% found increased age as a protective factor against non-fatal injuries; and 19% showed that older workers had a higher risk of non-fatal injuries than younger ones. This review suggests that older workers experience higher rates of fatal injuries, and younger workers higher rates of non-fatal injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; elderly; safety; aging; work

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print