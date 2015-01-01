|
Citation
|
Dengiz H, Daglioglu N, Goren IE. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32496812
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study aims to explain whether EtG and EtS, which are two non-oxidative ethanol metabolites secreted by the liver and used as markers of alcohol intake related to an incident, were also present in whole blood samples of patients with traffic accident injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; public health; traffic accident; biomarkers; EtG; EtS