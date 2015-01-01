Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effect of overactive bladder (OAB) and frailty on indoor fall events in community-dwelling adults aged 50 or older.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study involving 723 adults between 2016 and 2017 in Hirosaki, Japan. OAB symptoms and sleep disturbance were assessed using the Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS) and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI). Indoor fall events (falls or near-falls) within 1 year were evaluated. Frailty was evaluated by the frailty discriminant score. We investigated the association of OAB symptoms with sleep disturbance, frailty, and indoor fall events. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to investigate the effect of OAB symptoms on fall events controlling for confounding factors such as age, gender, comorbidity, frailty, and sleep disturbance.



RESULTS: The median age was 64. We observed OABSS ≥6 in 98 participants (14%), nocturia ≥2 in 445 (62%), urgency score ≥3 in 80 (11%), urge incontinence score ≥3 in 36 (5.0%), PSQI ≥6 in 153 (21%), frailty in 169 (23%), and indoor fall events in 251 (35%). Older age, diabetes, OABSS, nocturia, urgency, urge incontinence, and the PSQI were significantly associated with indoor fall events. Multivariate logistic regression analyses showed that OAB symptoms and sleep disturbance were significantly associated with fall events.



CONCLUSIONS: The effect of OAB symptoms and sleep disturbance on indoor fall events was significant. The causal relationship between OAB and falls needs further study.

