Abstract

Teen dating violence (TDV) has become more prevalent in our schools, exacerbated by the omnipotent presence of social media and portals of what dating and gender roles "should be" in Hollywood films and television shows. It is important to recognize that TDV is a threat to mental health, and potentially physical health, and school nurses should develop a framework for recognizing problematic social, physical, and emotional interactions between students. This article describes typical presentations of TDV through a case, providing a mnemonic for recognition and resources for prevention.

