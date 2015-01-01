Abstract

PURPOSE: We sought to elucidate causes of ocular trauma in children younger than 17 years of age during the Eid festivities in Sana'a, Yemen.



METHODS: A prospective observational case series study was conducted in two tertiary emergency hospitals (Al-Thawra and Magrabi Hospital). The Eid Al-Fitr festive holidays in 2016 lasted 10 days from July 3 to 12. All children up to 17 years of age presenting with ocular trauma were included in the study. All patients underwent detailed history-taking and examination concerning ocular trauma.



RESULTS: One hundred sixty children presented to the two hospitals with ocular injury. All were males (100%). The mean ± standard deviation age was 9.59 ± 4.92 years (range, 4-15 years). The injury involved the right eye in 84 children (52.5%) and the left eye in 76 (47.5%) children. The majority of injuries (n = 152, 95.0%) had occurred in the street, while eight (5.0%) had happened at home. The most frequent cause of injury was toy guns and fireworks, while the most frequent findings were hyphema, corneal laceration, and corneal abrasion.



CONCLUSIONS: The causes of ocular injuries are diverse and tend to vary by geographical area. In particular, their incidence can increase during holidays, especially long ones. Usually, eye injuries with toy guns result in significant trauma that requires medical intervention and hospitalization with potential long-term eye complications. Public health workers need to conduct health education program to alert parents and health professionals to the danger of such toys.

