Lutrick K, Clark R, Nuño VL, Bauman S, Carvajal S. Syst. Rev. 2020; 9(1): e126.
32493493
BACKGROUND: Bullying is associated with negative health outcomes such as depression. Most studies target non-Latinxs, though they often experience higher rates of bullying and depression. This review examines the inclusion of Latinxs in studies of bullying and depression and factors unique to them.
Depression; Adolescent health; Bullying; Latinx/Hispanic