Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is associated with negative health outcomes such as depression. Most studies target non-Latinxs, though they often experience higher rates of bullying and depression. This review examines the inclusion of Latinxs in studies of bullying and depression and factors unique to them.



METHODS: Databases were searched for articles related to bullying and depression. Two reviewers found 957 publications and identified 17 for inclusion.



RESULTS: All 17 studies demonstrated a relationship between bullying and depression. Nine examined variables unique to Latinxs.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies that included variables unique to Latinxs found a stronger relationship between bullying and depression. Inclusive measures and design are key to understanding and reducing the consequences of bullying in this population.

