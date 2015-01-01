SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lutrick K, Clark R, Nuño VL, Bauman S, Carvajal S. Syst. Rev. 2020; 9(1): e126.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13643-020-01383-w

PMID

32493493

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is associated with negative health outcomes such as depression. Most studies target non-Latinxs, though they often experience higher rates of bullying and depression. This review examines the inclusion of Latinxs in studies of bullying and depression and factors unique to them.

METHODS: Databases were searched for articles related to bullying and depression. Two reviewers found 957 publications and identified 17 for inclusion.

RESULTS: All 17 studies demonstrated a relationship between bullying and depression. Nine examined variables unique to Latinxs.

CONCLUSIONS: Studies that included variables unique to Latinxs found a stronger relationship between bullying and depression. Inclusive measures and design are key to understanding and reducing the consequences of bullying in this population.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Adolescent health; Bullying; Latinx/Hispanic

